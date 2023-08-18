Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5,475.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,157 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.18. 156,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

