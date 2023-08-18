Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 16,620 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.70) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.24) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $2.3458 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

