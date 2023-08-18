Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 16,045 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 425,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

