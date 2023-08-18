Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 13,801 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,592,000 after acquiring an additional 288,511 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.56. 943,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

