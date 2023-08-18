Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. 1,186,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,153. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

