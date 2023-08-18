Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 913 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.27. 2,169,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.