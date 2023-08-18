Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 38,525 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 144.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 501,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,507. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,740. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.