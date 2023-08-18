Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 3,185 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $542.16. The stock had a trading volume of 830,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,681. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $552.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.00. The company has a market capitalization of $514.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

