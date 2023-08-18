Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 18,529 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 740,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

