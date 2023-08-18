Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,129 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.99. 179,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.