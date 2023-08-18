Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,129 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.99. 179,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.