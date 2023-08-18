Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Ziff Davis worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,310. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

