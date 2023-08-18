Zacks Research Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,630,000 after buying an additional 1,338,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 604,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

