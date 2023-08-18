Zacks Research Comments on Ball Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

NYSE BALL opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

