Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $54.35

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $51.79. Yum China shares last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 412,864 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.