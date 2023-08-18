Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
