Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

