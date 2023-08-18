Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,750 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $119,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE YELP opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

