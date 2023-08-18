Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.72. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 62,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

