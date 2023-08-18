XRUN One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,027.35 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. XRUN has a market cap of $3.36 million and $2,027.35 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

