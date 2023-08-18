Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Volume Hits $116,671.21

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $116,671.21 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,885,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,089,821,167 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05902024 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $77,703.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

