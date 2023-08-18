Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 3,847,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,162. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

