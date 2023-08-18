Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

