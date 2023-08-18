Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 2.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.04.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.16. 984,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

