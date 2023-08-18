Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BLK traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $670.89. 278,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,569. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $706.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

