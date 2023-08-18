Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 6,323 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $303.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,567. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

