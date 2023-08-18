Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.75)-$(0.60) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.75–$0.60 EPS.

WOLF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

