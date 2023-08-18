Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $76,258,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $51,700,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.