Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri Acquires 2,000 Shares

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,140.00.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Winpak Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$38.63 and a 12 month high of C$48.13.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of C$386.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.0794025 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

WPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

