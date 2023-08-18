William Blair Comments on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $88.29 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

