WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.17.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
