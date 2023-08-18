WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

