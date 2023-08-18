Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAB. TD Cowen lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.71.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $111.56 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at $70,413,423.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $270,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at $70,413,423.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $15,625,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.