WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $175.29 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $175.29 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 971,352,317 coins and its circulating supply is 313,591,894 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 971,310,559.5455604 with 313,550,437.27707183 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.54897183 USD and is down -8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,750,240.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

