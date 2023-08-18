Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.