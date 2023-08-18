Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. 659,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,090. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

