Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $587,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $248.75. 21,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.