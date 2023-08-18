Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.49 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.86. The stock had a trading volume of 144,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,448. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,322 shares of company stock worth $10,050,908 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

