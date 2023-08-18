Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.19. 127,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

