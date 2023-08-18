Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.25 Million Position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Investment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICV stock remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.02. Frontier Investment Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.78.

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

