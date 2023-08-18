Weiss Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 199,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

LGVC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,688. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

