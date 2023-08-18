Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 12,700 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 231,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $82.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

