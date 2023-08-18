Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,900 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.49. 71,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,337. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,595. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

