Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Humana (HUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) recently:

  • 8/17/2023 – Humana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/15/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $616.00 to $613.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2023 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $568.00 to $599.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2023 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/7/2023 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $628.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2023 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $555.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $637.00 to $594.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2023 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $530.00 to $550.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/27/2023 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/14/2023 – Humana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $637.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/13/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $541.00.
  • 7/11/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $615.00 to $550.00.
  • 7/7/2023 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $576.00.
  • 6/23/2023 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 6/20/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $590.00 to $530.00.
  • 6/19/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $585.00.

Humana Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $488.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

