Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Steven Madden (SHOO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO):
- 8/16/2023 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/8/2023 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00.
- 7/27/2023 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00.
Steven Madden stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.85.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
