Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Steven Madden (SHOO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO):

8/16/2023 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2023 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00.

7/27/2023 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.6 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

