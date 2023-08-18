Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $158.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.