Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $35.50 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,939,450 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

