Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.67 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $419.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

