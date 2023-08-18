WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $9.50

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WKME has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.07.

WalkMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $8.88 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP lifted its position in WalkMe by 0.7% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 32.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 296,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

