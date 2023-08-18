Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WD. TheStreet lowered Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $83.85 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. CWM LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.