Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 995,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,385. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

