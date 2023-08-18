W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $703.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $746.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

