Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $213.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.41 and its 200-day moving average is $194.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

